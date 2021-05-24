The Premier League season came to an end on Sunday afternoon and it was disappointment for Leicester.

The Foxes started the day outside the top four and needed a victory and results to go their way to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers' side were helped out by Aston Villa as they defeated Chelsea 2-1.

But Leicester were unable to get all three points as they were beaten 4-2 by Tottenham.

Leicester were actually leading with 15 minutes to go but they collapsed as Tottenham scored three late goals.

While they would have been disappointed with the loss, one punter would have been ecstatic with their misfortune.

Twitter user @EllisG96 decided to try their luck by predicting the winner of every Premier League game on Sunday.

Ellis placed a £5 bet at odds of 6708.62/1.

Remarkably, the bet would come in as he successfully predicted the winner of every game. The punter needed Tottenham to make a late comeback against Leicester to win big and that's exactly what happened.

Ellis was understandably excited when posting the winning bet on Twitter and you can view it below:

Incredible scenes. Imagine winning £33,548 from a bet like that.

Many punters put on bets with ridiculous odds every single week with the hope that one comes off.

It's extremely rare that they ever come off as punters are almost always left disappointed.

But not Ellis who won a life-changing amount of money on Sunday. That's not a bad way to end the season at all.

