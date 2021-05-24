The WWE Universe can be very critical at times. Their views can even go as far as changing the company's plans occasionally. This can be in the form of changing individuals from heels to faces or vice versa.

Another way a Superstar can be changed is with a full repackage of their character. It's not been uncommon for an individual to be called up from NXT to the main roster and receive a new gimmick or even name.

However, this hasn't been the case for the "Four Horsewomen" of WWE; Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair - something not many Superstars can say has happened to them.

Speaking to Conrad Thompson on a special pop-up show, the latter's father, Ric, said how the four women have been at the top of the company since debuting on the main roster.

“They didn’t start out low, they came in on top,” Flair said.

“They didn’t leave NXT and start on the bottom, they left NXT and started on top. To think she and Sasha [Banks] and Becky [Lynch] and Bayley have been on top for six years. Six years on top? You know how many guys can say that? Randy Orton can say it, Roman can say it now, Seth can say it, AJ. It’s just a handful."

Ric continued by mentioning how "special" he thinks this group of women are. He said:

“To be there five or six years and be on top and not go back and be repackaged. When you don’t have to comeback repackaged and different music, to just comeback as just yourself, [Charlotte] will always be the queen. Sasha will always be the boss.

"You don’t understand how special that elite group is, there’s a lot of people that go in the Hall of Fame but there’s no mark for how long you can stay on top and how great that makes you just at a different level to be on top. In what is a very very very competitive situation.”

Despite Charlotte, Becky, Bayley and Sasha all being part of the main roster for several years, there's no denying their ability as a whole is brilliant.

Flair is always on the top of her game and is at the highest level on RAW at the moment, while Bayley has a similar role on SmackDown. Banks might not have been seen since WrestleMania 37, where she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Bianca Belair, but she possesses the "star power" to return at any time. As does Lynch, who hasn't appeared on WWE programming since May 2020, having given birth in December that year.

