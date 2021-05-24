Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen has said that 'actions always speak louder than words' in reflecting on his win at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

The Dutchman sealed a lights to flag victory around the streets of Monte-Carlo with him benefitting most from Charles Leclerc having to retire before the race had even begun.

Indeed, whilst Max profitted, title rival Lewis Hamilton had a weekend of struggle with him off the pace on Saturday and not able to make any progress on Sunday, finishing in 7th.

It was a weekend, too, that had seen a fair few comments made from both camps ahead of the on-track action, with Lewis suggesting Max felt that he had more to prove at the moment in terms of the fight for the title.

Clearly, that didn't impact the Red Bull man too much as he sealed his win but, post-race, it was clear what had gone on in the press in the days prior was still on his mind a little bit.

"Well, first of all, actions always speak louder than words," said Verstappen when asked about how his whole weekend had panned out and what he thought of Mercedes' sub-par weekend.

"That’s a good lesson after this weekend. You know you have to talk on the track. That’s what I like.

"Yes, we as a team, so far, made the smallest mistakes and that’s why we are ahead. So I hope we can keep that going for the rest of the season."

Certainly, it's surely only going to go one way this year when it comes to off-track remarks and that is we will only see more and more being made.

Verstappen can take the plaudits for a job well done on Sunday, of course, but Mercedes are a wounded animal and that normally means they're going to strike back with a vengeance.

We'll soon see if they can do that in Baku.

