Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Boxing, Date, Tickets, Stats, Odds, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Two of the biggest men in the sporting world are set to go head to head in the boxing ring for the very first time.

World-renowned strongmen Eddie Hall and Hafthor ‘Thor’ Bjornsson will face off in a six-round heavyweight bout in the squared bout, something which the two individuals are attempting to get to grips within what is an unfamiliar world.

Both men have tasted success in the World Strongest Man competition over the years, with both holding the world record for the heaviest deadlift at one point.

Hall tasted success at the competition in 2017, where he pipped Bjornsson to the post. However, the Icelandic and Game of Thrones actor was unhappy with the result due to one of his repetitions being voided, which effectively saw him finish second behind the Newcastle-under-Lyme man.

Bjornsson holds the current world record for the heaviest deadlift at 501 kg (1,105 lb) under strongman rules at his gym in Iceland, beating Hall’s record by 1 kg set in 2016, in front of a capacity crowd during a strongman competition.

Since then, the two have exchanged heated words over the years and both have offered to settle their differences in a boxing ring to see who is the better man.

Here is everything you need to know about Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson:

Date

The fight will take place on 18th September 2021 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Stats

Eddie Hall: (0-0-0)

Hafthor Bjornsson (0-0-1)

While Hall is yet to have a competitive bout in the ring, Bjornsson fought against Steven Ward on 15th January 2021, with the bout ending in a draw via unanimous decision.

Tickets

Ticket information will be available here once it becomes available.

Odds

Here are the odds that various bookmakers are offering for the fight itself:

Eddie Hall: 10/11

Hafthor Bjornsson: 10/11

Draw: 10/1

Where can I watch the fight?

Broadcast information will appear here once confirmed by the respective television organisations.

