Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued praise for Max Verstappen and also said that Mercedes make mistakes when they are under pressure.

The Dutchman now leads the Drivers' standings by four points ahead of rival Lewis Hamilton after winning the Monaco Grand Prix, with the Briton only able to record a seventh-placed finish.

Indeed, Mercedes called in Hamilton early for a pit-stop so he could try and jump Pierre Gasly but that back-fired, with Sebastian Vettel also able to jump in front in his Aston Martin.

It was a rare strategy mistake from the Silver Arrows, just two weeks after a masterful one in Spain, and that has led Marko to suggest that they make mistakes under pressure, as well as praising Verstappen for his drive:

“Max has reached a different level of maturity,” Marko told Servus TV.

“We were also surprised that Hamilton stayed behind Gasly more or less without a fight,” the Red Bull official added. “When there is pressure, Mercedes makes mistakes.

“With this victory, Max’s performance should now be even more confident and controlled.”

It's the first time in his Formula 1 career that he's sat on top of the standings and Verstappen will be hoping that it is going to be a while before he is knocked off.

Clearly, there are more swings of the pendulum to come this year and, though Mercedes had a bit of a shocker this weekend just gone, they're bound to respond as they have done before.

Marko might be trying to put even more pressure on them ahead of the coming races but they'll surely not pay too much attention to what he's having to say - it's all part and parcel of the sport at the end of the day.

