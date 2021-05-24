In order to give himself an edge in his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul has taken inspiration from one of boxing's greats in Muhammad Ali.

The YouTube star steps into the ring against a modern-day legend in Mayweather for an exhibition bout in Florida on June 6.

Despite Pretty Boy having not fought since 2017, he will still be overwhelming favourite given that he enters the fight with a perfect record of 50-0.

That is stark contrast to Paul, a man 18 years his junior, whose one and only professional boxing match ended in defeat to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.

With the odds heavily stacked against him, Paul has clearly been doing his homework by trying to learn off some of the best to have ever competed in the ring.

Arguably the greatest to do it was Muhammad Ali. The former heavyweight champion was involved in some of the sport's most iconic contests and is often considered the best heavyweight of all time, so it would be foolish not to take notes.

One of Ali's signature moves when under the cosh was the rope-a-dope, where he was able to dodge a series of punches with lightning quick reflexes before taunting his opponent more often than not.

A recent Instagram post shows Paul in training doing his best impression of the move. Whilst showing good speed and avoiding getting hit, it's clear many feel we aren't seeing the new Ali before our very eyes.

The clip was posted to Twitter with some mocking Paul for his attempt at the iconic movement.

One user simply replied: "Stop now."

Another said: "Stop. Just stop. Never do that again. Never."

While someone else claimed: "Difference is Ali didn't do it vs some dosser"

Despite what many think, Paul is clearly confident in his abilities, captioning the clip: "Two weeks until I beat Floyd Mayweather."

Although his skills clearly aren't to the level of the great man, it'll be fascinating to see how he fares against a supreme boxer like Floyd Mayweather in a couple of weeks' time.

