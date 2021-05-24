Leeds latest news: Key figure agrees new deal to stay at Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has agreed to stay at the club for another year, according to The Mirror.

What's the latest news on Marcelo Bielsa?

The experienced Argentine coach has been at Elland Road since 2018, but his deal at the club is due to expire next month.

However, the 65-year-old has now reportedly agreed terms with the Leeds hierarchy, and is set to remain at the helm for a fourth season.

What is Bielsa's win rate at Leeds?

Bielsa has been in charge of 140 games since taking over at Leeds. During that time, he has led the side to the Championship title in 2020, which saw the club return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

In his maiden top-flight campaign in England, Bielsa has guided Leeds to a top-half finish, with the team only missing out on a European place by three points.

Overall, Bielsa has won 74 of his 140 matches in the Leeds dugout across all competitions, giving him a win percentage of 53%.

Have Bielsa's Leeds been a good addition to the Premier League?

Without a shadow of a doubt.

After such a lengthy period plying down in the second and third tiers of English football, many wondered how Leeds would fare in the Premier League this term.

In 2020/21, the team have been a joy to watch, scoring 62 goals in the league and establishing themselves as one of the most exciting sides in the division.

It is rare for a newly-promoted club to avoid relegation with such ease whilst playing an attractive style of football, but that is exactly what Leeds have managed to do.

Is Bielsa staying good news for Leeds supporters?

Absolutely. It will be music to their ears.

The team have risen from languishing in the bottom half of the Championship to holding their own against the best sides in the country under Bielsa, and the manager deserves full credit for this.

It has not all been plain sailing this year, with the side suffering some heavy defeats, including losing 6-2 to Manchester United and 4-1 against Crystal Palace.

They finished the season in stunning form, though, winning their last four matches to offer supporters hope that the team can continue this momentum next year and push for a European spot.

20 years on from the side making the Champions League semi-finals, it would be fair to say that Leeds are still some way off reaching that level again. However, they are certainly heading in the right direction, and if the club are going to get back to challenging Europe's elite in the near future, Bielsa looks to be the right man to lead them there.

