Serena Williams shows support for “best friend” Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix

It may have been Formula 1 instead of tennis, but Serena Williams still took centre-stage at the Monaco Grand Prix yesterday.

The 39-year-old was in Monte Carlo to watch the race ahead of competing in the French Open next week and was given the honour of waving the famous chequered flag as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory.

As Aston Martin’s brand ambassador, Williams was given VIP treatment throughout the day –– being awarded a tour of the paddock and shown the familiar Vantage and DBX safety cars.

The US icon also had the opportunity to take a video outside the Mercedes garage, where she showed support for seven-time World Championship winner Lewis Hamilton.

In a clip posted on social media, Williams can be seen standing directly in front of Hamilton’s garage, proclaiming: “That’s my friend. That’s my best friend.”

The pair have been closely associated for a long time. In 2016, the British driver spoke about how he was “mesmerized” by Serena’s achievements.

Equally, Williams has previously said that she and Hamilton are “super close” and that the 36-year-old has “such a champion’s mindset.”

Williams will hope to channel a similar mentality at Roland-Garros next week. The 23-time Grand Slam winner is still chasing a record-equalling 24th major, though she has struggled to find form so far in 2021.

The visit to Monaco may well have done the tennis superstar some good and afforded her a chance to relax ahead of the tournament. Attention now, however, will be firmly on the Grand Slam, which starts next week on the 30th May.

