French Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, Updates, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

One of the most traditional events of the Formula 1 calendar returns this summer; the French Grand Prix.

One of several races cancelled in 2020 for obvious reasons, we head back to the Circuit Paul Ricard for round seven of the Formula 1 season.

A track that only came into the sport in 2018, the circuit heralded a return to France for the first time since 2004 where Formula 1 had been hosted by the track at Magny Cours.

It is, though, one of the most historic races in motorsport with it one of the first countries to host a Formula 1 race back in the 50s and France will naturally be excited to welcome back the sport after a year away.

Lewis Hamilton dominated proceedings in 2019 with a lights to flag victory and will want more of the same as he hunts an eighth world title.

Here's everything you need to know about the French Grand Prix this year...

Dates

The French Grand Prix recently moved a weekend earlier after the cancellation of the Turkish Grand Prix and will now be hosted between 18th and 20th June.

Tickets

The venue has set a capacity of 15,000 per day and tickets can be found on the official F1 website.

The 2021 French Grand Prix has been moved a week forward from its original date.

Tickets purchased for then will still be valid for the new dates but refunds are also available for fans who now cannot make the revised schedule.

Fans are encouraged to contact their ticket operator if they wish to get a refund.

Updates

The French Grand Prix is currently good to go ahead in its slightly earlier June spot.

Should the event be cancelled late on thanks to the pandemic, this section will be updated but it's so far so good for us to go racing at Paul Ricard.

Schedule

The French Grand Prix weekend will follow the below schedule (all times BST:)

Practice 1 - Friday, 18th June, 10:30am

Practice 2 - Friday, 18th June, 2pm

Practice 3 - Saturday, 19th June, 11am

Qualifying - Saturday, 19th June, 2pm

Race - Sunday, 20th June, 2pm

How to watch

You can watch the French Grand Prix and every other race, qualifying and practice session this season, live and exclusively on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 will also show highlights of qualifying and the Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday evening respectively.

Results

The results from all sessions, including practice, qualifying and the race will appear here once completed.

You can find more Formula 1 news, standings and results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News