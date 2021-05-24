Liverpool latest news: Adrian could leave despite being offered a new contract

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is considering his options this summer, despite being offered a fresh contract at the club.

What’s the latest news involving Adrian?

The Liverpool shot-stopper is yet to agree on a contract extension with Liverpool and he is considering offers to return to his homeland, according to the Daily Mail.

The Football Terrace: Sonny thinks Liverpool have OVERACHIEVED this season

The report suggests that the club are weighing up options for the backup goalkeeper position after Tom Heaton had reportedly been offered to the Reds.

How has Adrian performed since joining Liverpool?

In his first season at the club, Adrian became somewhat of a cult hero after his penalty shoot-out heroics against Chelsea in the European Super Cup victory in 2019.

However, since then he has had some rocky moments in goal for the Reds.

The 34-year-old had a big part to play in many of the goals conceded in Liverpool's shocking 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa at the start of the season. According to WhoScored, Adrian recorded a woeful 3.83 rating at Villa Park and since that day he has been relegated to third-choice goalkeeper behind 22-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher.

What has Klopp said about Adrian?

After Adrian's solid performance in goal for the Reds against Sheffield United, Klopp was keen to praise the Spaniard for his character on and off the field.

As per the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said, “Top, top, top, top. I’m so happy for him, he deserves that. He showed pure class and top character. He showed all his personality.

“If you want he is now number three (goalkeeping choice) but in the dressing room you will never see any difference. He is just a very strong character and helps the team even when he’s not playing. Here he helped on the pitch a lot and I’m really happy for him.”

1 of 20 Ultimate Liverpool quiz: Who assisted Gerrard's goal in Istanbul? Steve Finnan Luis García John Arne Riise Vladimír Šmicer

Will Liverpool need to buy another backup goalkeeper?

In short, yes.

Despite some impressive performances from Kelleher when called upon, Liverpool will likely need to replace Adrian with another goalkeeping option if he were to leave this summer.

Indeed, Alisson Becker has been so important to the first-team over the last few years that Liverpool surely can't risk not having top-level back-up for him. Given the extent of the injury crisis in the season just gone, it would be alarming if the club weren't trying to safeguard against being caught short again.



The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Villa's Heaton had been offered to Liverpool, but they are still weighing up their options.

The Reds have also been linked with Turkey international Ugurcan Cakir and according to Sabah, the Trabzonspor goalkeeper could become the centre of a €17m (£14.7m) bid from Liverpool, which reaffirms that Klopp could be in the market for a goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window.

News Now - Sport News