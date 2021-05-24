In what would be exciting news for anyone who played PlayStation in the late 90's or early 2000's, rumours have begun over a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game.

Even those with no skateboarding interest or knowledge would be aware of the name Tony Hawk. A multi award-winning icon who has long been the face of skateboarding and who transcended the sport following the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater in 1999.

The franchise grew and became more and more popular with every game, with many of us spending hours perfecting our tricks and completing multiple objectives.

There hasn't been a new game in the series for several years, although we have recently seen the first two games remastered with Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, which comes out for Nintendo Switch in June.

That may be about to change, however, according to one of the artists who features on the soundtrack of a previous instalment.

Jess Margera, whose brother Bam is also a skateboarder, is a drummer for the band CKY, who feature on Pro Skater 3 and he has teased fans about a possible new release.

VCG reports that Margera was asked on the Behind Closed Doors podcast in April about his band's music being on any of the old Pro Skater games, to which he replied: "Yeah, and I believe we're doing the new one coming out, too."

So what 'new one' could he talking about?

It doesn't sound like he means the remastered Pro Skater 1+2, as he later revealed his son already has that game for his PlayStation 5.

So either we have a brand new game on the way or perhaps we will just see a remaster of Pro Skater 3, which is next in line for a touch up and, of course, already includes CKY.

If there is to be an entirely new Tony Hawk game, it seems it'll be independent to one currently being remastered by the studio Vicarious Visions, who just four months ago said they were 'fully dedicated' to working on Blizzard games.

As yet, there has been no talk or confirmation of any new potential game, with an Activision spokesperson telling VGC that the company "doesn't comment on rumour or speculation."

We can only keep our fingers crossed!

