There was a huge shock when Luis Enrique announced Spain's squad for the European Championships on Monday afternoon.

Enrique made the bold decision to leave out Real Madrid and Spain captain, Sergio Ramos, from the squad.

Ramos is Spain's most capped player ever and is one of the best defenders in the world when fully fit.

However, the 35-year-old has struggled with injury in recent months. He has played just five games for Real Madrid in 2021.

He is now injury free and was on the bench for Real's last game of the season against Villarreal.

However, he has not done enough to convince Enrique to include him in his squad for the upcoming tournament.

Ramos has now spoken out in an emotional Instagram post.

"After a tough few months and a strange season unlike anything I have experienced in my career comes the Euros," he said on Instagram.

"I have fought and worked body and soul every day to be able to reach 100% with Real Madrid and the National Team, but things do not always go the way you want.

"It hurts me not to have been able to help my team more and not defend Spain but, in this case, it is better to rest, fully recover well and, next year, return as we have always done. It hurts not to represent your country, but you have to be honest and sincere.

"I wish all my teammates the best of luck and I hope we have a great Euro Cup. I will cheer as one more from home.

"A big greeting to everyone and always #VivaEspaña and #HalaMadrid."

Enrique sent a message to Ramos after announcing his squad.

"I'd like to send message to Sergio Ramos, our captain, who is not on the list as he has not been able to compete since January in the right condition, or even train," he said, per the Daily Mail.

"It was difficult and tough decision but its the best thing for the team."

Let's hope Ramos has better luck with injuries in the 2021/22 season. He's one of the best defenders in world football and, if he can stay injury-free, he'll most likely be captaining Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

