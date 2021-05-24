Manchester City players finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy last Sunday.

After thrashing Everton 5-0 at the Etihad, the champions celebrated their third league title in four years in front of their own fans.

Club captain Fernandinho held the coveted trophy aloft to cap off a wonderful domestic campaign by Pep Guardiola's team.

Fernandinho, despite now being 36-years-old, has played a key role in 2020/21 and he actually assisted both of Sergio Aguero's goals in the victory over Everton.

The Brazilian stalwart kept delivering after the final whistle had been blown as well, the City captain breaking protocol to give a 15-year-old fan a special moment just before the trophy lift.

Jake Tindale, the supporter in question, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year and underwent surgery over Christmas.

He's since recovered and was asked by the club to be a special guest for the title celebrations, with the youngster given the responsibility of handing the trophy to Fernandinho.

But instead of taking the silverware from Jake and over to the team, the City captain asked the teenager if he would like to bring it over to the players himself.

Fernandinho reportedly said to Jake: “Do you want to bring the trophy to us rather than me take it over to the team, it would be more for Special for you!”

A real touch of class from the Brazilian.

It's a moment Jake will never, ever forget. The young City fan was actually informed of his invitation to the trophy presentation by Guardiola in the form of a video message - which you can view below.

"You will be the guy - you will present the trophy to Fernandinho, before he lifts it to the sky," the City manager said.

The club were true to Guardiola's word and the club captain made sure the moment was even more special for Jake.

