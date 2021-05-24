Conor McGregor is aiming to gain redemption against Dustin Poirier when the two meet in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10.

The Irishman will meet his former lightweight foe in their rubber match in Las Vegas, looking to right the wrongs of UFC 257 back in January.

The Notorious One suffered a shock second-round knockout defeat to the interim lightweight champion back then, meaning both fighters now have one victory apiece over the other.

McGregor has been putting in the hours at the gym since that fateful weekend in Abu Dhabi, as he hopes to put his previous loss to bed when he returns to Sin City.

McGregor posted a photo of his impressive physique to his Instagram on Sunday with the accompanying caption: "7 weeks to redemption."

The Irishman is confident he will dominate and emerge victorious in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the summer.

McGregor said: "July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully!

"They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there.

"You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power!

"Say your prayers."

In the previous fight, McGregor succumbed to a series of vicious calf kicks from Poirier, before the American finished him off with a flurry of punches.

The Diamond has taken a page out of Mystic Mac's book and predicts that McGregor will try to return the favour in their upcoming encounter.

While appearing on The Fight with Teddy Atlas, Poirier said: "For me, whenever those low calf kicks first started getting more popular, and I’m a southpaw so for these calf kicks to work, it has to be against another southpaw.

"I fought Jim Miller a few years ago back in New York at the Barclay Center, and he was the first guy to use them against me.

"And after that fight, my leg was so damaged, I had a whole new respect for the calf kick, the low leg kick game, and I’m expecting Conor to do the same now.

“He felt how crippling those kicks and how painful those kicks are and how much it changes the dynamic of a fight that I think he’s going to try and use them against me now.

"I really do, and that’s what I started doing, I started trying to use them every chance I got after I was hurt with them."

