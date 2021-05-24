Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Adel Taarabt has had a decent career.

The Moroccan has played for the likes of Tottenham, Queens Park Rangers and AC Milan.

Now 32 years old, he is currently a key player for Benfica.

But it could have been even better for Taarabt.

The midfielder signed for Tottenham from RC Lens in 2007 at the age of just 17 years old.

He quickly showed on the football pitch what an extraordinary talent he was.

Taarabt had, and still has, every trick in the book. He was capable of making any defender look silly with a piece of brilliance.

And that's exactly what he did just months after arriving at the club.

On August 18, 2007, Tottenham welcomed Derby County to White Hart Lane for their Premier League clash.

Spurs would run out easy winners as they triumphed 4-0. Taarabt started on the bench but he made his mark after coming on.

Taarabt, who was just 18 years old at the time, produced one of the most filthy nutmegs in Premier League history during his 19 minutes on the pitch.

The Moroccan midfielder showed incredible feet to drag the ball back and then put the ball through the legs of Derby County's Craig Fagan.

The skill was so good that his Spurs teammate, Anthony Gardner, put his hands on his head and looked away in disbelief.

Gardener's reaction really does sum that piece of brilliance up.

Imagine having the talent to humiliate an opponent like that while still being a teenager.

Unfortunately for Taarabt, his attitude seemed to hold him back and he never made a name for himself at Spurs.

He had success for a few seasons at QPR and is now doing well at Benfica but he could have been one of the very best players in the world had he had the application to go with his talent.

