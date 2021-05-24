Warzone Season 4: New Map, Leaks, Release Date, File Size, Trailer and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although Season 3 of Call of Duty Warzone is well underway, the focus is already being shifted in terms of what can be expected from Season 4.

The free-to-play first-person shooter has acquired a phenomenally large fanbase since its launch back in March 2020 - with over 100 million active players amassed in April 2021.

This battle royale fiasco has maintained the same primary objective, like Fortnite and Apex Legends does, be the last time standing to win the game - no matter what has been added and taken away during this time.

Details are still limited at this stage. But considering the bar that Raven and Activision have set regarding the game’s renowned success, it will be difficult to surpass.

Nevertheless, here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone: Season 4:

New Map

At this time, there has not been any leaks released regarding what the map could look like. We don’t expect there to be a great deal of change during Season 4 - but will update you as soon as information becomes available.

Leaks

Reven Software recently confirmed that they will be continuing their 1980s theme, having embraced action movies from a time where leg warmers and crazy hairstyles were rife. Any leaks regarding limited-time modes, operators and weapon balancing will appear here in due course.

Release Date

With Season 3 coming to an end on 15th June, it is expected that Season 4 will begin around 16th or 17th June - although this has not been officially announced by Activision.

File Size

Details regarding file size will be unveiled here once confirmed by Raven.

Trailer

Season 4’s official trailer will appear here.

