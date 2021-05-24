Everton transfer rumours: Toffees eye experienced goalkeeper who could be an upgrade on Pickford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are keen on signing Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero in the next transfer window, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Sergio Romero?

The Toffees reportedly want to bring in a new goalkeeper to push Jordan Pickford for the no. 1 position next season, with current back-up shot-stopper Robin Olsen set to return to Italy this summer

They have identified Romero as a player of interest, but they could face competition for his signature from Serie A giants Juventus, who are looking for someone to replace the outgoing Gianluigi Buffon as Wojciech Szczesny's understudy.

How has Romero fared at Man United?

Romero has spent the last six seasons at Old Trafford, but has only made seven league appearances for the Red Devils.

The 34-year-old, who has 96 caps for Argentina, has been used more regularly in cup competitions, taking his overall tally of games at United to 61 since he moved to England in 2015.

In those 61 matches, Romero has kept 39 clean sheets, with one of those coming in the 2017 Europa League final against Ajax, as United eased to a 2-0 win to pick up their most recent piece of silverware.

He has since fallen down the pecking order, though, and has not played at all in 2020/21.

Have Everton been linked with Romero before?

They have indeed.

Back in 2017, it is understood that the club were interested in letting Romelu Lukaku move to United while potentially getting Romero over to Merseyside as part of the deal.

In the end, this did not happen, as Lukaku went to United and Romero stayed as a back-up option to David de Gea.

Everton tried their luck again last year, but once again, they did not manage to get a deal across the line.

Would Romero be an upgrade on Pickford?

Possibly. Carlo Ancelotti did warn Pickford that he expected better from him last year, and he may now have found a player who can be trusted more than the England international.

Romero has struggled for game time in the Premier League over the years, but he has done enough in cup matches and on the international stage to show that he is a high-class goalkeeper.

When comparing his statistics across his whole career to Pickford's, Romero stands out in a couple of departments. According to FbRef, Romero has a far superior save percentage (76.5 to 68.8%), and has a better clean sheet percentage (39 to 28.1%).

Some may argue that he is out of practice, having not featured for United this term, but he has proved that he is a man for the big occasion, having featured in multiple cup finals, including the World Cup final in 2014.

Everton need a steadying presence at the back, having shipped 48 goals in the league this year, with five of those coming against Manchester City on Sunday.

Romero could be just the man to come in and assert his authority, using his experience and obvious quality to help Ancelotti's men move up the table and into the European places in 2021/22.

