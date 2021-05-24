Fortnite Update 16.50: Patch Notes Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest Fortnite update 16.50 is on its way and we have all the information you need regarding the changes.

The Battle Royale game has been played by millions of gamers across the globe and remains one of the most popular video games in 2021.

Epic Games certainly know how to keep fans interested and updating their content regularly has been one method to their success.

Fortnite players are treated to new skins, weapons, challenges and more throughout the year, keeping them both entertained and enticed for new developments.

Fans of the game can expect to see plenty more additions in this 16.50 update - especially content related to Batman, which will be an enjoyable experience for all.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fortnite's 16.50 update:

Release Date

Fortnite 16.50 update will go live on Tuesday, May 25 at 9am UK time, while those in EST can apply the update at 4am.

Patch Notes

According to Community Trello Board, here is what we can expect from the latest patch notes and the bugs being addressed to each game mode:

Overall

Player-built structures have reduced visuals in PC Performance Mode.

Just-added friends wrongly appearing offline.

Unable to equip cape Back Blings on Rebirth Raven's Rachel Roth Style.

Battle Royale

Moving left in the inventory on your controller skips the last weapon slot.

Creative

"Recent Islands" list does not update.

The ocean appears invisible in the mini-map.

A game not starting if a player is in the Phone Booth.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know

Update Size

The size of the update varies for each console. Although the magnitude of this 16.50 update is unknown, we can expect to see something similar to the patch prior (16.40).

Here is an estimated update size for each console:

PS5 - 2GB

PS4 - 3GB

Xbox Series X - 2.5GB

Xbox One - 2.5GB

PC - 1.5GB

Nintendo Switch - 2.5GB

Android - 1GB

News Now - Sport News