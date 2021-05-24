Petra Kvitova: Czech star says she has “no ambitions” ahead of French Open

Petra Kvitová has had an illustrious career already. Indeed, two Wimbledon triumphs, 28 career titles and an Olympic bronze medal are just a few of the honours the former world number two has to her name.

In this way, while she is still seeking to reach a maiden Roland-Garros final, the Czech is not putting pressure on herself.

In an interview with the media outlet Aktuálně, Kvitová revealed that she had “no ambitions” ahead of the next Grand Slam because it can often be difficult to succeed.

“Last year I was at Roland-Garros in the semi-finals, so I think it would be nice to repeat something similar,” she said.”But, as usual, I will move from one match to the next. I am fully prepared and the most important thing for me right now is that I am in good health and nothing is holding me back in training.”

Kvitová reached the semis of the French Open in both 2012 and 2020, though, in truth, she has underperformed at this major during her career. Considering the Czech has five clay-court titles, including three in Madrid, it’s clear that she’s a more than accomplished player on this surface.

Her favoured court type, however, is grass. Winner at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, the 31-year-old’s formidable serve and aggressive style make her naturally suited to playing at the All England Club.

Ten years on from her first Grand Slam win, Kvitová is still ranked 12th in the world and is more than capable of challenging at every tournament she enters. Her most recent win came back in March at the Qatar Open, making her the first player born in the 1990s, male or female, to win a title in three separate decades.

With stats like this, it’s easy to see why she’s become such a renowned name in the sport. And, as she gears up to try and add to her Grand Slam tally next week, she is right. There is no need to prove her talent or put needless pressure on her game. The Czech icon is an all-time great, irrespective of what comes next.

News Now - Sport News