Arsenal: 5 reasons why the women should play UWCL matches at the Emirates

After a nail-biting end to the Women's Super League season, Arsenal secured their spot in the Champions League for the 2021/22 campaign.

It was a fierce battle right until the end between the Gunners and Manchester United, who were tussling for third place in the table. The North London outfit struggled towards the end of 2020, but managed to rediscover their form in the nick of time to snub United of a place in Europe.

It's an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan as the club embarks upon a new chapter following the recent departure of Joe Montemurro. As they prepare to enjoy Champions League nights once again, GiveMeSport Women looks at why the women should be given access to host their European home fixtures at the Emirates Stadium.

No risk of match clashing

Unlike their female counterparts, Arsenal's men's side were unable to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League next season. Like rivals Spurs, the Gunners endured a disappointing term and will not be playing any midweek European games.

This, in turn, could give fans of the men's sport something new to try. For the supporters wanting their European fix, there'll be no need to wait a whole year, they will still be able to enjoy Champions League football in their home stadium.

With no risk of getting under each other's feet in terms of fixture schedules, it would be a grand gesture to open up the Emirates for Arsenal Women when they lock horns with the best talent on the continent in a few months' time.

Audience increase

With fans finally able to return to stadiums amid the gradual relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions, there's a big season ahead for women's football.

The 2020/21 campaign saw WSL matches played at the likes of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Old Trafford in milestone moments for the respective clubs. Arsenal however, are one of the sides trailing in that aspect. The women's team has only ever featured on the main stage once, and that was for the 2019 Emirates Cup.

With the buzz around watching football in person again, plus the occasion of a European night at the Emirates, audiences could soar. Ticket sales will undoubtedly rise and viewings from home will also increase, especially if another blockbuster deal is announced to broadcast the UWCL.

Team morale

Arsenal have suffered some big blows over the last few months. Not only has Montemurro stepped down from his role as manager of the club, but Leonie Maier and Jill Roord have also departed. Additionally, Danielle van de Donk, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson are all rumoured to be linked with moves away.

An occasion like playing on the big stage will undoubtedly boost morale and unite the team as a unit. It will also create a stronger connection and bridge the gap between the men's and women's sides.

Ripple effect

With the men not having any European football to host next season, it's the perfect time for Arsenal to really set an example.

More and more fixtures are being held at the main venues, but these occasions are still quite rare in the grand scheme of things. If the women are granted regular access to the Emirates Stadium, it will set a benchmark for other clubs to endeavour to reach.

Women's football is on a rapid incline and the bar is always being moved higher and higher. This is the ideal opportunity for the North Londoners to not only play catch up, but go above and beyond for their women's side and encourage other top flight clubs to do the same.

Transfer market presence

Arsenal is a club with very rich history and the Emirates Stadium goes hand-in-hand with the success from over the years. As a side that boasted footballing legends like Thierry Henry, Ian Wright and Dennis Bergkamp, the Gunners are a very attractive side when it comes to transfer business.

While the women have advertised themselves well by earning Champions League qualification, the opportunity to play regularly at one of the world's most famous stadiums will be a major sweetener for negotiating player deals. What footballer wouldn't want to play a European match at a famous venue?

The club could really give Arsenal Women a boost in the transfer market this summer by simply adding Emirates access to their shop window.

