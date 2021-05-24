Crystal Palace transfer rumours: Eagles eye European defender who shone against Man United last year

Crystal Palace are interested in signing FC Copenhagen defender Victor Nelsson this summer, as reported by the Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Victor Nelsson?

The 22-year-old is believed to be attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe, having impressed in his homeland of Denmark this season.

Palace are one of those clubs monitoring the youngster, and could make their move for him when the transfer window opens next month.

What are Nelsson's stats this season?

Nelsson has been a regular in the starting line-up for Copenhagen this term, making 29 appearances across all competitions for the club.

He has not missed a minute of action since the Superligaen Championship Round started last month, demonstrating his importance to the team.

His performances have captured the attention of Denmark's national team manager Kasper Hjulmand, as Nelsson was handed his first international cap back in November.

How did he perform against Manchester United last year?

Very well.

Nelsson came up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men last August in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

He delivered an outstanding display, making nine clearances - more than any other player on the pitch - while also blocking two shots and completing two interceptions. He received a WhoScored rating of 7.39, as Copenhagen took United to extra-time before eventually succumbing to a 1-0 loss as Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot.

Still, Nelsson held his own against the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, indicating that he could be a star of the future.

1 of 10 When was Roy Hodgson appointed as Crystal Palace manager? 12th September 2017 13th September 2017 14th September 2017 15th September 2017

Would Nelsson be the perfect signing for Palace?

He certainly could be.

Palace are set for a major overhaul of their squad this summer, with 12 players out of contract, and their back line is ageing. The team conceded 66 goals this season - the third-most in the league - suggesting that trusting an experienced defence did not work well at all for Roy Hodgson.

The club's sporting director Dougie Freedman will want to bring some fresh blood over to Selhurst Park, and Nelsson could be the perfect addition to the squad.

At 22, he has time on his side to improve his game, while he has already shown against United and by getting international recognition that he is a high-quality operator right now.

Palace had the oldest squad in the top-flight this season, and need to address that in the next transfer window so that they have a squad that can flourish for years to come.

Luring Nelsson over to the Premier League would be the ideal start to help the Eagles move towards a more sustainable model, rather than hoping that a bunch of ageing players can steer them to safety year after year.

News Now - Sport News