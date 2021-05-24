Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Isaac Lowe is the WBC International featherweight champion who just so happens to be best friends with Tyson Fury.

Having grown up together in the same area, the pair have been inseparable since childhood, so much so that wherever The Gypsy King goes, Lowe is never too far behind, and vice versa.

Reports in recent weeks revealed that WBC heavyweight champion Fury has signed his contract to face Deontay Wilder for a third time on July 24.

Fury, 32, defeated Wilder, 35, via seventh-round TKO in Las Vegas in February 2020, 14 months after they fought to a controversial draw in Los Angeles.

Talking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Lowe (21-0-3, 6 KO's) ruled out the possibility of Wilder tying the score this summer and backed his childhood friend to repeat the feat.

"I don't see it going past five or six rounds," says the 27-year-old. "I really, really don't. I've said it to everybody.

"I think Tyson will have him out of there in the first six rounds. He'll hurt him, I think he'll pounce on him, and then he'll put him away.

"I honestly think it's one of Tyson's easiest fights. Don't get me wrong, it's heavyweight boxing, one punch can change everything, but all Tyson has to do is keep switched on and stay focused.

"He's in the best shape of his life and I can see him giving Wilder a bad beating."

Lowe also spoke for the first time about staying up late to watch his boyhood hero Ricky Hatton, cheekily admitting it may have contributed to his lack of concentration in school but standing by that decision.

He also addressed his rivalry with Jordan Gill that has sparked into life following comments his fellow countryman made in the aftermath of his win over Cesar Juarez earlier this year.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Lowe had nothing but nice things to say when asked about his friendship with Fury, five years his senior, who was his best man at his wedding to his wife Margaret.

"I've known Tyson since I was eight or nine years old," he says. "I used to run around terrorising him when we were little and we've always had an incredibly close bond.

"Growing up, he always used to have me attached to him more than anyone else, and we've never been apart since. We've been everywhere together, we're always in each other's training camps, helping each other out here, there and everywhere.

"The thing is, we're loyal to each other, we tell each other the truth, we don't tell each other no lies, we always give 100, 120 percent, and we're pushing each other on all the time."

As a child, Lowe grew up idolising Ricky Hatton, the former unified light-welterweight champion who began his career at the Sale West ABC, which is about an hour's drive away from his hometown of Morecambe.

Lowe would stay up late at night to watch Hatton on the television, often replicating his shadowboxing in miniature form in front of the mirror.

"The one who I always used to look up to when I was growing up was Ricky Hatton," he revealed. "I used to love watching him, I used to try to mimic his style, and I always used to love a little bit of a tear-up when I was younger.

"Ricky is one of my favourite fighters of all-time. I used to stay up late when he would fight Mayweather, Pacquiao and all of them. Probably didn't help me much at school, mind, but here we are.

"I can remember [staying up for] the Kostya Tszyu fight like it was yesterday. So yeah, growing up Ricky was definitely one of my favourites."

As chance would have it, the two would eventually cross paths, when Hatton cornered Lowe for his fight against Lucas Rafael Baez on the undercard of Wilder vs Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2018.

"Believe it or not, I've actually been lucky enough to have him in my corner," he added. "When I boxed in L.A., I had Freddie Roach and Ricky Hatton in my corner along with Ben Davies and that was like a dream come true.

"I've had some great memories and I've been around some great people. I've been very lucky and blessed in my career so far and long may it continue.

"If you surround yourself with great people and you put yourself in the company of these great champions and great trainers you've just got to make sure you try to take it all in and learn as much as you possibly can.

"I'm like a sponge, that's what I try to do, I try to pick up bits and pieces of information here and there and try to improve my overall game."

In a recent interview with iFL TV, WBA Intercontinental featherweight champion Gill (25-1, 7 KO's) expressed interest in fighting the unbeaten Lowe on the now-defunct Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury undercard, in what would be a mouth-watering clash for British boxing fans.

"I'm interested in any fight as long as they pay the bills," counters Lowe, who overcame a nasty cut to outpoint Ed Harrison and improve his professional record to 24 undefeated bouts in his last outing.

"I rate myself as the No.1 featherweight in the world, so whoever MTK put in front of me, I will destroy in a second.

" Anyone can get it. If it's Jordan Gill, he can get it. But all jokes aside, Jordan is only ranked with the WBA; I'm ranked with every governing body inside the top 10. I'm on the verge of a title shot.

"Do I need Jordan Gill? No, but it will happen. I want the fight because all of the British fans want it. Everybody wants to see it.

"But will it happen on the Fury undercard? I don't know, that's down to my team. If it doesn't, I do think it will end up happening before the end of the year. When it does, he's going to get seriously hurt."

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know



This exclusive interview with Isaac 'The Westgate Warrior' Lowe was in collaboration with Sports Pro Care, check them out now on Twitter and Instagram!

News Now - Sport News