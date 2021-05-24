Daily Digest: Dina Asher-Smith wins Diamond League 100m final

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today's news: Dina Asher-Smith wins 100m Diamond League final, Emma Hayes and Eni Aluko are named pundits for Euro 2020 coverage and the Vitality Netball Superleague releases tickets for general sale for the remaining season fixtures.

Dina Asher-Smith wins Diamond League 100m

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has snubbed Sha'Carri Richardson of a win in the Diamond League 100m sprint final.

The four-time European champion raced to first place in 11.35 seconds during a wet and windy afternoon in Gateshead. Her time makes her the fastest woman this year and puts her in good stead for being called up to Team GB ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Asher-Smith won bronze at Rio 2016 as part of Britain's 4x100m relay team. Both she and Richardson will be looking to run the 100,200m double in Tokyo this summer.

Emma Hayes and Eni Aluko named Euro 2020 pundits

Emma Hayes and Eniola Aluko have been announced as part of the punditry panel covering the Euro 2020 tournament this summer.

ITV will be showing live matches and highlights throughout the competition, featuring a stellar lineup of well-known names within the industry.

Seema Jaswal will partner Mark Pougatch as the main presenters, with the likes of Ian Wright and Roy Keane joining the pundit team. Hayes and Aluko, as well as Paris Saint-Germain forward Nadia Nadim, will join the roster ahead of the much-anticipated European Championship.

Netball Superleague tickets now on sale

The Vitality Netball Superleague has announced the general sale of tickets for the remaining fixtures of the season. Up to 1,000 seats are available to be filled per day, which could see the league welcome up to 8,000 fans back to arenas across the country.

Tickets are available for as little as £10 between Rounds 17 and 18 starting on May 28th and Round 20, which finishes on June 20th.

Team Bath currently lead the Superleague table with 45 points, ahead of title chasers Loughborough Lightning who have 42. These two sides have already secured a spot in the semi-finals, having guaranteed a top four finish.

Prince William visits Extreme E drivers

Formula E's eco-friendly racing series Extreme E returns to action this weekend in Senegal for the Ocean Prix. Ahead of another off-road instalment, the drivers were visited by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who got himself stuck into the action behind the wheel.

The Duke spoke with British driver Catie Munnings and the racing directors about Extreme E's environmentally-driven ethics and their gender equal opportunities policy.

Amy Turner named PFA Community Champion

Manchester United's Amy Turner has scooped the PFA Community Champion award for the 2020/21 season. The 29-year-old was named alongside fellow United defender Harry Maguire for their work in supporting the club's Foundation during Covid-19.

Turner has volunteered her time to host virtual sessions and offered encouraging messages to the young people who have needed it most during the pandemic. She sent videos to children's hospitals across the Greater Manchester area and hosted live Q&As with Ulster University and Manchester United’s Girls’ Regional Talent Club.

"The Foundation has been an amazing support for young people across Greater Manchester, not only during the pandemic, but for so many years now. I’ve been proud to support their work and have seen first-hand the impact they have in the community," Turner said.

