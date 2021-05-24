Heartwarming video of "most athletic 80-year-old on the planet" goes viral

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A heartwarming video of an 80-year-old woman called Betty has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Betty achieves an 18 inch box jump with the help of her personal trainer.

The video, which has been shared on Twitter by espnW, shows Betty’s personal trainer encouraging her to try out the box jump. She manages to do it, with her achievement enthusiastically celebrated by her trainer.

The footage of Betty’s accomplishment has been liked on Twitter nearly 10,000 times. It was originally posted on TikTok by the personal trainer, @tdbowman14, and has been watched 3.7 million times.

A follow-up TikTok describes Betty as the “most athletic 80 year old on the planet”. It shows clips from Betty’s sessions with the personal trainer, depicting the months of hard work she put in to manage the 18 inch box jump.

Social media users have reacted in heartwarming fashion to the video of Betty, offering their congratulations and using the 80-year-old as a source of inspiration.

“My goal for the summer,” one user wrote. “If Betty can do it, I can do it! Get it Betty.” The personal trainer has also been commended for his enthusiasm. A Twitter user wrote: "The trainer's enthusiasm is as great as her achievement."

Here's hoping Betty continues to show us that age is just a number!

