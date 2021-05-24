Watford transfer rumours: Hornets set for tussle with Arsenal over Hibernian ace Josh Doig

With Watford set to make a return to the Premier League later this year, it will be intriguing to see how manager Xisco Munoz decides to approach the upcoming transfer window.

Although the Hornets do have a host of players at their disposal who have played regularly at this level during their respective careers, they may benefit from the arrival of some fresh faces this summer.

Having already signed forward Kwadwo Baah from Rochdale, Watford have now been linked with a move for Hibernian defender Josh Doig.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Hornets are reportedly keeping tabs on the 19-year-old ahead of a potential swoop.

Doig, who is also attracting interest from the Gunners, enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign for Hibernian as he helped his side seal a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership by making 28 league appearances.

As well illustrating some real signs of promise in a defensive sense, the teenager also chipped in with five direct goal contributions for his side.

Whilst he was predominately used as a full-back, Doig's versatility resulted in him featuring as a left-midfielder on 10 occasions last season.

Having decided to release Achraf Lazaar earlier this month, Watford could be in the market for a new full-back and thus Doig may fit the bill.

However, with Arsenal seemingly weighing up a move, the Hornets will need to act quickly if they are to beat Mikel Arteta's side to the defender's signature.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd move by Watford if they can convince Doig to swap Easter Road for Vicarage Road this summer.

As well as providing four assists last season, the defender ranked in the top-five at Hibernian for blocks per game and tackles per match, as per WhoScored.

Although Doig still has a lot to learn in order to reach his full potential, there is no reason why he cannot end up thriving under the guidance of Munoz who has had a positive impact on his players since taking over the reins at Watford.

Doig's arrival may force Adam Masina to step up his performance levels next season which in turn could have a positive impact on the Hornets' fortunes in the Premier League.

Although it would be a relatively risky move to sign Doig due to the fact that he has never played in English football, it may be a good long-term investment by Watford if they can secure his services for a reasonable fee.

