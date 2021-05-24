Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has warned Anderson Silva that he will knock him out in the third round of their upcoming crossover fight.

The middleweight son of Mexican ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez faces former UFC middleweight champion Silva (34-11) in a ten-round boxing match on June 19 at the Jalisco Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico. The fight will take place at 180 pounds.

Chavez Jr (52-5-1, 34 KO's) made the prediction during an appearance on TMZ, the tabloid online newspaper owned by WarnerMedia.

Despite his age, the 46-year-old Silva insists that he is more than capable of defying the odds and pulling off a major upset.

But the 35-year-old father of two believes the fight is little more than a foregone conclusion.

"[The Silva matchup] has all the ingredients to be an exciting fight," Chavez Jr said to TMZ.

"I predict I can finish him after the 3rd or 4th round. That's when I get in the groove and start feeling myself in the ring."

The Mexican then added: "Look, I predict that after the 4th round I’ll be able to knock him out.

"And, if he lasts longer than that, that's gonna be his fault because that's gonna be a beating."

In terms of the future, Chavez Jr has already got his sights set on a rematch against his former conqueror, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, in what would be another all-Mexican clash.

Canelo beat an out of shape Chavez Jr within an inch of his life by a lopsided 12 round unanimous decision four years ago in May of 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Now Chavez Jr has said that he wants a rematch with Canelo once he gets past Silva.

"Of course I want to have [a Canelo rematch] on my mind," he added. "That’s what makes this fight such a big deal for me. It’s gonna give me the opportunity to get these rematches with Canelo or Danny Jacobs."

“I think that I do have the style to win the [Canelo] fight because I attack. I try to not give him too much space to move around because he’s a great boxer.

He continued: "I just think it’ll be a better fight, but yes, I think I could beat Canelo. I’m thinking I have to get past Silva more than anything first.

"After Silva, I’m thinking one more fight, then I'll be prepared to face Canelo."

