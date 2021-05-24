Aston Villa transfer rumours: Club could return for Bundesliga star they wanted last year

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa could try to sign Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica this summer after the German side's relegation from the Bundesliga was confirmed on Saturday, as revealed by Calciomercato.

What's the latest news on Milot Rashica?

Villa were interested in Rashica last summer, and were reportedly willing to pay €25m (£21.6m) to secure his services. However, they did not manage to tempt the Kosovo international over to the Premier League.

They could return for the 24-year-old in the next transfer window, though, and it seems that he would be a lot cheaper than last summer. According to reports, he has a relegation clause in his contract, which means that he can now be sold for as little as €16m (£13.8m).

Why did Rashica not move to Villa last summer?

It is believed that Rashica was not keen on joining a team who he thought would be involved in a relegation battle. Dean Smith's men only avoided dropping back down to the Championship on the final day of the 2019/20 season, and it seems that Rashica felt that they would have to scrap for survival again this year.

That was not the case, though. Instead, Villa have enjoyed a rapid rise up the table, finishing the season on 55 points - 20 points better off than last year. They ended the year in 11th place, while Rashica endured a difficult season in Germany, which eventually saw Bremen relegated to the second tier.

What are Rashica's stats this season?

The forward struggled with knee and hamstring injuries in the early part of the season, as he missed nine of the side's first 15 league matches.

He has shown signs of his potential since the turn of the year, though. Rashica has recorded seven goal contributions in 2021, including scoring against RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in consecutive games last month.

Despite missing a significant period of the year, Rashica completed 35 dribbles in 2020/21, as per WhoScored, which would put him in the top five in this category at Villa.

Should Villa renew their interest in Rashica?

Rashica's statistics this term have been far from eye-catching, but his injury problems in the opening months of the season do need to be factored in. They do appear to have halted his development at times over the past 12 months.

However, looking at the bigger picture, this could be a wise investment from Villa. In his previous two campaigns, Rashica racked up 29 goal involvements in the Bundesliga, demonstrating his ability to score and create goals.

If he could replicate this form in the Premier League, he would be a major asset for Dean Smith's men, playing alongside Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins.

It also seems that he will be considerably cheaper, and Villa may not get a better chance to sign him at such a bargain price.

With this in mind, Villa would be well-advised to make another approach for Rashica to try to get him over to the Midlands ahead of the 2021/22 season.

