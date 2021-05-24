Wolves transfer rumours: Report claims Wolves set to pay £17.3m to keep youngster at Molineux this summer

Wolves are set to make attacking midfielder Vitinha's stay at the club a permanent one this summer, according to Record via Sport Witness.

What is the latest transfer news on Vitinha?

The forward has spent the past season on loan at Molineux for Porto. When the deal was agreed last September, Wolves did insert a clause in the contract which gave them the option to buy Vitinha at the end of the season.

It is understood that they intend to trigger that clause in order to keep the 21-year-old in the Premier League on a long-term basis.

How much will Vitinha cost?

According to latest reports, Wolves will have to pay Porto a total of €20m (£17.3m) to keep Vitinha permanently.

This figure was reported as being €16m (£13.8m) back in March, but it seems that this has been topped up to a total of €20m to include the initial loan fee that Wolves had to pay the Portuguese giants last year.

What are Vitinha's stats this season?

The youngster has had an underwhelming first season in England, registering just a single assist in his 19 top-flight appearances.

It seems that he struggled to gain the trust of Nuno Espirito Santo, who handed Vitinha just five starts in the league all year.

According to WhoScored, Vitinha was Wolves' worst performer in 2020/21, as he received an average match rating of 6.23, putting him just below teenager Fabio Silva (6.30).

Would it be a mistake for Wolves to keep Vitinha?

It would be a big transfer gaffe for the Midlands-based club to sign Vitinha permanently in the coming months.

Some may argue that his performances have only been slightly worse than Silva's, and that he deserves another season to prove his worth. However, Wolves have already spent a lot of money on Silva, so they need to stick with him, and the young striker has shown some promising signs in the latter stages of the season.

In his final nine Premier League matches, he delivered five goal contributions, suggesting that he is starting to come good. Vitinha has given little indication that he is ready to make an impact in England's top division.

Spending £17.3m on a player who has failed to find the net all year in the league would not be a smart investment at all for Wolves.

They need someone with proven Premier League quality to come in and score the goals that will get them back into the top half next year. It seems unlikely that Vitinha is going to be the player that can do that in 2021/22.

