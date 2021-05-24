Liverpool latest news: Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona the favourites to sign Wijnaldum

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to le10sport, PSG and Barcelona are the favourites to sign out-of-contract Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Gini Wijnaldum?

It would seem that Wijnaldum has played his final game for Liverpool, and according to le10sport, Barcelona and PSG are the front-runners for the Dutchman.

The Football Terrace: Sonny thinks Liverpool have OVERACHIEVED this season

In an interview with Sky Sports, Wijnaldum expressed that he wanted to continue at Anfield but that never materialised.

He told Sky Sports, "I hoped to play many more years for the club but unfortunately things went different. I think everyone knows in football anything can happen but the situation right now is that on July 1st I'm not a Liverpool player anymore."

What has Klopp said about Wijnaldum?

In the post-match interview with Sky Sports after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, Klopp could barely hide his emotions as he waxed lyrical over the impact of Wijnaldum at the Reds.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool manager said, "It's very emotional for me because I lose a friend, that is how it is, but it's normal for these kind of things to happen.

"I am really sure that he will find a great place. Each club that is interested in him should call me and ask about him, then you will definitely take him because I couldn't be more positive about what he did here."

Klopp added, "He scored incredible goals, Barcelona, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, so many top, top class performances. And now, it looks like the time is over."

How much will Liverpool miss Wijnaldum?

Aside from his undoubted ability in Liverpool's engine room, his availability whilst at the club was impeccable and he rarely missed a game through injury.

According to Transfermarkt, Wijnaldum missed just 11 games through injury since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2016.

In 237 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, he amassed 22 goals and 16 assists where he was predominantly utilised as a central midfielder, despite displaying his versatility having played defensive midfield, on both wings and on one occasion as a centre-back.

1 of 15 Did former Liverpool man Fernando Torres score at the Euros? Yes No

Who could Liverpool replace Wijnaldum with?

Klopp may have to decide whether to dive into the transfer market or promote from within when it comes to replacing Wijnaldum.

Curtis Jones has cemented himself in the first-team this season and has made 32 appearances with eight-goal contributions. He may be next in line to step up and fill the ever-present void of the Dutchman.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have had troubling injuries in their Liverpool careers, however, if they can stay fit next season they could also be rewarded with more game time.

Liverpool have been linked with Brighton's Yves Bissouma and according to The Athletic, the Mali international could be available for £40m. His powerful presence, having made 2.9 tackles per league game, could help the Reds given that this average would rank first in the Liverpool squad.

It could also help refresh Klopp's options as he told Sky Sports in February that his squad was fatigued.

"For me the team looked, and it's long ago since we looked like this, but we looked fatigued, mentally fatigued. That leads to not the best legs as well," he said.

News Now - Sport News