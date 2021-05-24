Newcastle enjoyed a strong end to the season.

Steve Bruce's side looked in danger of relegation at the start of 2021 but five wins from their last eight games saw them finish 12th.

Bruce's attention will now be on strengthening the squad in the summer transfer market.

According to Football Insider, they are keen on signing a French midfielder.

What is the latest Newcastle transfer news?

It is reported that Newcastle are in the market for multiple goal scoring midfielders this summer.

They are keen to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal on a permanent basis and it is also believed they are targeting a move for Celtic's Olivier Ntcham.

Have Newcastle been linked with Ntcham before?

Yes. Newcastle and Bruce wanted to sign the Frenchman back in January but the Frenchman ended up signing for Marseille on loan instead.

He is now set to be available once again this summer after returning to Celtic.

How did he perform this season?

The 25-year-old was once one of the best midfielders in Scotland but he has really struggled this season.

He scored just once in 23 goals for Celtic before being shipped out on loan to Marseille.

He made just six appearances for Marseille and failed to hit the back of the net.

How much will he cost?

The good news for Newcastle as he's likely to cost them absolutely nothing.

That's because Celtic have triggered an option to terminate his contract a year before his deal runs out.

Should Newcastle sign Ntcham?

Ntcham's form this season is a real concern. He just never got going.

He has proven in the past that he is a decent player, though.

Given he will cost them absolutely nothing, Newcastle could get a bargain in Ntcham if he re-discovers his best form.

