Tottenham latest news: Gareth Bale future to be decided soon

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gareth Bale's Tottenham future will be decided in the coming weeks as a meeting has already been arranged by his agent.

What's the latest news involving Gareth Bale?

A meeting with Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has already been scheduled according to Romano, and the Wales international's future will be decided "in the next weeks".

The 31-year-old remained coy on his future and as per ESPN, he said, "It just has to happen after the Euros. I know what I'm doing but it'll just cause chaos if I say anything now."

Bale also reiterated that his focus has now switched to the Euros and his club football is not on his mind. He said, "I am not thinking about anything other than Wales."

Where could Bale's future lie?

Bale is currently on loan at Tottenham from his parent club Real Madrid, though his future still remains uncertain and Romano suggests that the managerial situation at both clubs will be key to deciding his future.

In a tweet regarding Bale's future, Romano said, "The final decision will be made once Real Madrid and Tottenham will clarify their manager situations."

He added, "Real are looking to sell many players this summer."

How many goals has Bale scored this season?

According to Transfermarkt, the Welshman has netted 11 times and created two assists in 20 Premier League appearances in the 2020/21 campaign.

Bale's attacking contributions have been important for Spurs this season. According to Whoscored he is the second-highest rated player (7.3) in the squad and has achieved 1.4 successful dribbles with 1.9 shots per game, the fourth and second highest averages in the squad respectively.

His exploits in the Europa League were also impressive with three goals and one assist from seven starts.

Should Spurs sign Bale permanently?

Despite a tough start to life at Spurs under Jose Mourinho as he struggled to earn consistent starts in the Premier League side, his recent form has suggested he still has more to offer at Tottenham if he were retained at the north London club.

He has scored five goals in his last five games, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United and a brace against Leicester on the final day.

Harry Kane's reported desire to leave the club could leave Spurs short of attacking options next season and as Bale is set to return to Real Madrid this summer, Daniel Levy should try to secure his services for next term.

Not only would the transfer of the 31-year-old soften the blow of potentially losing Kane given his ability to score goals but, having spent the early part of the season getting back up to speed, Bale wouldn't exactly have to bed in.

Losing Kane clearly wouldn't be ideal and surely the best-case scenario would be to keep both forwards though, should the England captain depart, Bale's presence in a new-look attacking line could be important.

