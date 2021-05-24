Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United ended the 2020/21 Premier League campaign in second place.

It's a solid finish in the context of such a unique and gruelling season, but there's no getting away from the fact that United are a club built on the philosophy of doing everything to win trophies.

As such, while many United fans are satisfied with the progress they've made over the last 12 months, the goal is very much competing to win their 14th Premier League title next season.

Man Utd chasing the title

But considering that Manchester City pulled out a comfortable 12-point lead over their neighbours in the table, everyone is on the same page that United need to invest in new players this summer.

Besides, the Old Trafford faithful were left bitterly frustrated this time last year with the overkill purchase of Donny van de Beek and apparent panic buying on Deadline Day.

But with some of the biggest names in the beautiful game linked with a United move right now, there is quiet optimism that the Red Devils might splash the cash accordingly ahead of the August restart.

Who should Man Utd sign?

Now, that's all well and good, but where exactly do United need to invest to ensure they can compete for the title next season?

We anticipate that the general consensus would be a centre-back partner for Harry Maguire; world-class option on the right wing and competition up front for Edinson Cavani in an ideal situation.

And for all intents and purposes, that's exactly what United legend Gary Neville is thinking ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, even going as far as suggesting who the club should splash the cash on.

That's because the Sky Sports pundit boldly claimed during a Twitter Q&A on Monday night that signing Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane would secure the title for his beloved club.

Gary Neville's transfer plan

Neville unabashedly proclaimed: "Varane, Kane and Sancho = title," when asked by a fan: "Where can Man Utd finish next season with the right signings?"

It's pretty hard to argue with that, Gary, because signing those three players in a single summer would make for one of the most game-changing transfer windows in Premier League history.

And just to help you visualise how United would line up next season with Varane, Kane and Sancho on their books, we've drawn up a devastating starting XI that you can check out down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Do I think that exact team would win the Premier League next season? Absolutely.

But do I think that United could actually start the season with that team? I'm not convinced.

For me, I think there's a decent chance that United could procure Varane and Sancho, which would still represent a fantastic summer of business, but that buying Kane will be a little too ambitious.

Besides, according to Transfermarkt, Varane is valued at £63 million, Sancho comes in at £90 million and Kane tops the charts at £108 million for a monumental estimate of £261 million overall.

And if City can get their hands on Kane specifically, then you have to envisage Pep Guardiola with another Premier League trophy in his hands because a world-class number nine is the final piece in their puzzle.

The counterargument would be that United could free up cash by flogging David de Gea and Paul Pogba, but it's hard to imagine the club taking such a major risk as to evict them both in one go.

So, sure, in an imaginary world where Varane, Sancho and Kane could simply be parachuted in, then I've got to agree with Neville, but I'll be damned if United actually have the resources to pull it off.

In the interest of chasing that elusive Premier League title, though; they could do a lot, lot worse than at least trying to pull off the transfer heist of the century.

