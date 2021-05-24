Arsenal quiz: How much do you remember about the Unai Emery era? Get involved now!

When Arsenal decided to appoint Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor, they would have been hoping to reach new heights under the guidance of the Spaniard.

However, despite initially making a positive start to his time in charge at the Emirates Stadium by winning 11 of his opening 13 games, the 49-year-old's stint was affected by a lack of consistency during the latter stages of the 2018/19 campaign.

After missing out on qualifying for the Champions League by one point in the Premier League, Arsenal squandered another opportunity to qualify for this competition as they suffered defeat in the Europa League final.

A poor run of results in the top-flight in the following season eventually resulted in Emery being replaced at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta.

Whereas the Gunners did illustrate some signs of promise during Emery's tenure, it was a hardly a shock when they decided to part ways with him as the club's performances were extremely erratic.

However, whilst Arsenal did manage to win the FA Cup in 2020, they have ultimately failed to match the fifth place finish that they earned two years ago in the Premier League under their former boss.

Meanwhile, Emery is now preparing his Villarreal side for the Europa League final after knocking the Gunners out of the competition earlier this month.

Ahead of the Spanish side's clash with Manchester United on Wednesday, we have decided to take a look back at Emery's stint at Arsenal by creating a quiz based around this particular period in the club's history.

Can you get 10 out of 10?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Arsenal fans!

1 of 10 Who became Arsenal's record signing during the Unai Emery era? Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Alexandre Lacazette Kieran Tierney Nicolas Pepe

