Man Utd latest news: Bruno Fernandes set for new contract

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is close to agreeing a new contract.

What’s the latest news involving Bruno Fernandes?

Fernandes is set to double his wages at United to £200,000 per week, according to the Mirror, just 18-months after signing for the club.

The Truth: Harry Kane Transfer Update | Transfer Request Incoming & Man City Move Unlikely - Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

The report states that his agent Miguel Pinto flew to Manchester on Tuesday to talk with the club about the Portuguese's contract. United are said to be keen to seal a deal before he sets off for the Euros this summer.

What has Fernandes said about his future at Man United?

The 26-year-old has been a revelation for United since arriving at the club and he has stressed that the target is to win trophies for the Red Devils.

As per the Mirror, Fernandes said: “My priority today is to win trophies. Collective titles are more important than individual titles and we are working on that here.

“I think the club has improved a lot since I arrived here. It is in a growth phase and the players are getting more and more the mentality that you should have in a club like Manchester United, which wants to win titles and more titles.

“That's what we're here for. I feel like I'm part of that and I'm here to help the club evolve.”

Fernandes can help Man United clinch silverware for the first time since his arrival by winning in the Europa League final against Unai Emery's Villarreal side.

How many goals has Fernandes scored in the Premier League this season?

Fernandes' first full season in the Premier League has been monumentally impressive for United and he has played a big part in elevating the side to second in the division.

According to WhoScored, he has netted 18 league goals this campaign and he also narrowly missed out on the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award, trailing the eventual winner Harry Kane by two with 12 assists.

1 of 15 Has former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros? Yes No

Where should United upgrade to mount a title challenge?

The centre of defence has proven to be a problem this season. Despite Harry Maguire's impressive displays, his recent injury showcased United's lack of depth in that area and the Red Devils conceded eight goals in their final four games in the absence of their captain.

The drop-off from Maguire is evident as according to WhoScored, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have only managed ratings of 6.69 and 6.41 respectively in the Premier League this season.

It has also been well-documented that the club are interested in signing Jadon Sancho. The right-wing position is in need of recruits as they don't have a player who can naturally play there. If they are to mount a genuine title challenge next season, then signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund would be a big statement.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Chelsea eye Harry Kane swap deal

News Now - Sport News