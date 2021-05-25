Liverpool transfer news: Paul Onuachu eyed after prolific season for Genk

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fichajes.net, Genk striker Paul Onuachu has attracted the interest of several European teams including Liverpool.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Paul Onuachu?

Genk forward Onuachu has caught the attention of Liverpool according to Fichajes.net, who could look to bolster their attacking options with the Nigerian.

Liverpool Fan Sonny, "WE WILL WIN THE LEAGUE NEXT SEASON"! - Hear it all on The Football Terrace...

The report states that the 26-year-old is in high demand and Liverpool could be up against the likes of RB Leipzig and Sevilla if they want to pursue a deal.

How many goals has Onuachu scored?

It is no wonder some of Europe's top clubs are after the Nigerian as he has been in prolific form this season for Genk.

According to Transfermarkt, Onuachu has scored 35 goals in 41 games, with a further five assists to his name. The 26-year-old is also the top scorer in the Belgian Pro League and is now valued at £15.3m.

Onuachu has scored 124 goals and made 34 assists in 265 career appearances, with 74 of those coming from his time in Denmark at FC Midtjylland prior to his move to Genk.

What international record did Onuachu break?

The striker also has international pedigree for Nigeria with ten appearances and three goals for his national side.

As stated by BBC Sport, Onuachu became a record breaker after he scored Nigeria's fastest ever international goal in a 1-0 victory against Egypt. He scored inside ten seconds for the Super Eagles on his full international debut.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

Do Liverpool need another striker?

Depending on outgoings, yes.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool were keen to offload one of Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi. If one of those attackers were to leave Anfield, then the signing of Onuachu could be a shrewd acquisition as a back-up to the famed front three plus Diogo Jota.

Liverpool have been plagued with injuries in almost every position and it could be smart for Klopp to upgrade the back-up options in the squad with players like Onuachu, who has a near spotless injury record.

Roberto Firmino often led the line for the Reds this season and despite his work off the ball, he only has nine league goals in 36 appearances for Liverpool. He has also missed 13 big chances in the Premier League which ranks the Brazilian as joint ninth of all players in the division.

Firmino's lack of clinical finishing could make Onuachu an important addition to the squad as he could potentially add goals from the bench or possibly challenge for a starting spot.

News Now - Sport News