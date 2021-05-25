Derby County transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Martyn Waghorn's Rams future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite securing their Championship status for another year earlier this month by sealing a point in their clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County's future remains uncertain.

As a result of the EFL winning their appeal against the club in relation to a breach of Financial Fair Play rules, the Rams may still find themselves in League One next season if points are deducted from last season's total.

With the summer transfer window set to open next month, it will be intriguing to see whether Rams manager Wayne Rooney decides to make drastic changes to his squad following an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign in the second-tier.

One of the individuals who could potentially leave Derby this summer is Martyn Waghorn who endeared himself to the club's supporters in his side's 3-3 draw with Wednesday by netting a brace at Pride Park.

Despite these heroics, the forward has yet to agree fresh terms with the Rams and thus will become a free agent when his current contract expires in June.

According to Football Insider, Waghorn is reportedly a target for Cardiff City who are monitoring his situation at Derby ahead of a potential swoop.

However, it is understood that the Rams are looking to tie the forward down to a new deal.

Since joining Derby in 2018 following a short stint at Ipswich Town, Waghorn has managed to find the back of the net on 30 occasions in 123 appearances.

During the previous campaign, the forward scored five goals and provided five assists for his team-mates in 32 Championship appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Cardiff are indeed interested in securing the services of Waghorn, it will be interesting to see whether he decides to call time on his stint with Derby.

Although the forward did manage to deliver a stunning display against the Owls earlier this month in which he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.86, his lack of consistency has halted his progress in recent years.

Whilst he wasn't helped by the fact that Derby struggled with their creativity last season, Waghorn only managed to score three goals in 18 league appearances since the turn of the year which is an underwhelming return.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that the Rams may find it beneficial to cut ties with the former Rangers man as it will free up some money from their wage budget which could be used to draft in a younger forward.

