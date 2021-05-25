Back in March, Jurgen Klopp claimed it would be ‘almost impossible’ for Liverpool to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Back then, The Reds were 8th and the gap between them and the top four was only increasing.

If you had told Klopp that his side would end up finishing 3rd, he’d never have believed you.

But that's exactly what happened after a run of eight wins from their final 10 matches saw last season’s champions qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

In a campaign where everything that could go wrong did go wrong for Liverpool, they’ve got to be extremely satisfied with that.

It wasn’t just a series of injuries that hampered Liverpool. They were also on the receiving end of a number of controversial VAR decisions.

It led to Klopp admitting he had changed his mind on the use of technology.

“I used to be one of the people who said, ‘yes, VAR is a good idea’ but I’m really not sure if I would say that again, to be honest. Now we have it, and now we have to deal with it,” he said back in December.

But were Liverpool hard done by throughout the campaign?

Well, despite finishing third and ending the season on a high, Liverpool fans still aren’t happy with some of the decisions they were on the end of in the last eight months.

In fact, one Reddit post claims that it’s a ‘miracle Liverpool finished third’ with all the ‘ridiculous decisions’ that went against in the season.

A two-minute video shows numerous decisions given against Liverpool - most notably that infamous Merseyside derby at the start of the season which saw Virgil van Dijk and Thiago sustain serious injuries while Jordan Henderson’s injury-time winner was ruled out for offside.

Check out some of the reaction from Liverpool fans:

While Liverpool fans are thankful they still managed to finish third in 2020/21, Klopp also said it was an "incredible" achievement despite a trophyless campaign.

“Finishing the season in third is incredible, I can’t believe it – credit to the boys I can’t believe how it worked out in the last few weeks, incredible," he said after the final game of the season.

“I’m so proud of the reaction of the team in bad times. Eight wins out of 10, two draws, that’s impressive.

“It was not our year for the championship. I’m really happy with third place.”

