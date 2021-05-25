The road to Hell in a Cell continued on Monday Night RAW this week.

WWE Superstars from the Red Brand clashed inside The ThunderDome, with a number of top stars going toe-to-toe inside the squared circle.

As events unfolded on Monday evening, the first title match for next month's PPV was confirmed and there was even time for a returning star to make a big impression during her in-ring return.

So let's get into it. Check out the full results from this week's RAW.

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston come calling for Bobby Lashley

The All Mighty Champion emerged to open Raw with a response after Drew McIntyre helped Kofi Kingston stun Bobby Lashley last week.

The WWE Champion’s address would be cut short with interruptions from McIntyre and Kingston, as Adam Pearce granted a match between former titleholders to decide Lashley’s next challenger.

Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston ends in no contest

Drew McIntyre’s incredible strength met Kofi Kingston’s incredible athleticism in a high-stakes showdown of former WWE Champions. With a title clash against Bobby Lashley on the line, each combatant set out to set a message to The All Mighty Champion.

After Kingston came crashing into McIntyre and Lashley on the outside, the WWE Champion brought an abrupt end to the match by attacking both challengers. Among the chaos Lashley left with two parting gifts, as Kingston connected on a Trouble in Paradise and McIntyre landed a Claymore.

Nikki Cross def. Rhea Ripley – Beat The Clock Challenge

Nikki Cross broke in during a run-in between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and came looking for a match.

The Queen proclaimed she could beat Cross in two minutes, but with her own match set, left the Raw Women’s Champion to handle the challenge. Cross shined in moments, and the brutality from The Nightmare rolled in too late to seal the deal in a stunning finish.

Charlotte Flair def. Asuka

The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow went to war once again, as the rivalry between the two Raw Women’s Championship challengers authored a new chapter.

Both decorated Superstars left it all on the mat with a series of near-falls ratcheting up the suspense. As Asuka looked to lock in the Asuka Lock, Charlotte Flair showed off impressive dexterity to reverse into a roll-up win.

Flair continues to put her dominance on display hoping to make the Women’s division once again all hail The Queen.

Cedric Alexander def. Shelton Benjamin

Cedric Alexander didn’t mince words for Shelton Benjamin before their match, as he called his former tag team partner “washed up” and responsible from their dismissal from The Hurt Business.

The disrespect fueled the rage of Benjamin who responded to Alexander’s taunts with a thunderous clothesline. A quick thumb to the eye slowed the onslaught, and Alexander dazzled with a Neuralyzer to pull out the victory.

Riddle def. Xavier Woods

The unlikely alliance between The New Day and R-K-Bro dissolved almost as quickly as it formed, and The Original Bro made it his mission to avenge the perceived wrongs for his good friend Randy Orton.

Riddle and Xavier Woods traded crushing blows throughout the match with The New Day bandleader able to kick out of a shattering suplex off the top ropes. With his own bag of tricks used up, Riddle summoned The Viper’s own RKO to finish off Woods. Hey Randy – this one’s for you.

Jaxson Ryker def. AJ Styles

Last week it was Jaxson Ryker who helped Elias usher a post-match attack on AJ Styles, but it always helps to have a colossal insurance policy.

Tonight, Elias was the one who interfered in the fray to tee up a win for his bandmate, but Omos ran down the musical Superstar with a crushing smash into the WWE ThunderDome videoboard.

Sheamus def. Humberto Carrillo

After their showdown at WrestleMania Backlash was derailed, Sheamus and Humberto Carrillo continued their rivalry on the red brand. Carrillo brought the fight to the United States Champion with his high-flying heroics, but The Celtic Warrior rolled him up with a handful of tights to steal a victory. As Sheamus looked to deliver another message, Ricochet stormed in to aid Carrillo and reignite the aerial assault.

Natalya & Tamina def. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax were set for another fiery encounter with Natalya & Tamina for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and hoped to remove Reginald from this week’s equation.

Tamina and Jax continually locked horns with The Irresistible Force impressively launching the titleholder over the barricade.

After Baszler banished Reginald from ringside for good, the flames came calling for him again with Natalya using the major pyrotechnic distraction to roll-up Baszler and retain the titles.

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday night and Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK-based fans on BT Sport.

