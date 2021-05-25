Formula 1: Christian Horner reveals Great Ormond Street visit helped ease Vettel/Webber tension

Christian Horner has revealed how he took Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber to Great Ormond Street hospital in a bid to defuse the tension between the two then-Red Bull drivers.

Between 2010 and 2013 Red Bull were the team to beat in Formula 1 with them winning four Constructors' crowns and four Drivers' titles via Vettel.

Webber also had a shot at winning the title, too, in 2010 most of all but fell short of doing so and he opted to leave the sport at the end of Red Bull's era of dominance.

During their time as team-mates, there was widely documented friction with a number of incidents happening between the two - most notably at the Turkish Grand Prix in 2010 where a collision saw Vettel retire whilst Malaysia 2013 saw the infamous Multi-21 controversy where the German went against team orders to snatch victory from Webber in Sepang.

Horner, then, revealed to the High Performance Podcast that during the pair's spell at Red Bull he decided to take them to Great Ormond Street to try and put a bit of perspective on things that, whilst they're fighting for big prizes and success, there are far more important things out there.

"I thought I need to deflate this. I need to put things into perspective here because, at the end of the day, we're not saving lives," Horner explained.

"We're a sport and so I got both drivers along with David Coulthard and I took them to Great Ormond Street to meet some of the kids that were having a tough time and to spend a morning there with those kids and their parents. They were real-life issues and it just demonstrated that, okay, we've got it pretty good."

For a time after the Turkish Grand Prix things did die down a little bit but ultimately there was always that underlying tension between the two drivers - something we often see between team-mates when they're in the best car and fighting for victories and championships.

Fair play to Horner for having this idea, though, and it would have no doubt been a nice treat for the kids and parents who would have obviously been having a really hard time of things.

