Tottenham's next manager: Two favourites emerge as Spurs' search goes on

The Athletic have claimed that two managers have emerged as the frontrunners to succeed Jose Mourinho at Tottenham next season.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

It has been four weeks since Mourinho was relieved of his duties as Tottenham boss, but his replacement is still yet to be announced.

According to reports, Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick are the two favourites to take over at the club this summer.

What are ten Hag and Rangnick's pedigrees?

Ten Hag has spent most of his managerial career in the Netherlands. His first job with a senior squad at Go Ahead Eagles, and he has also coached FC Bayern II, Utrecht and Ajax.

He has enjoyed plenty of success at Ajax, winning two league titles and two Dutch Cups. The Amsterdam-based side stormed to the Eredivisie this year, scoring 102 goals in 34 matches and finishing 16 points above their nearest rivals PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, Rangnick has never managed outside of Germany, but has held Sporting Director roles in Austria and the US.

His most recent manager's job came at RB Leipzig, who he led during the 2018/19 season, guiding the team to a third-place finish.

Will ten Hag or Rangnick definitely be Tottenham's next manager?

Not necessarily.

Ten Hag and Rangnick may now be the leading contenders to land the job, but there are still other names who could come into the mix.

Brighton manager Graham Potter and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez have both been linked with a move to the north London club, and The Athletic state that Spurs are "still making their mind up" as they weigh up their options.

This suggests that Potter and Martinez cannot be ruled out of the running just yet.

How important is it for Spurs to appoint someone soon?

Very important.

The side have appeared to be treading water over the past month, with interim manager Ryan Mason doing the best that he can in difficult circumstances. Still, the team missed out on the Champions League once more, and could lose several key players this summer.

Harry Kane has informed the club that he wants to leave, while Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min could follow the England man out the door.

However, if Spurs can get in a new manager soon, this may change the atmosphere within the squad, particularly if they can attract a big name. By getting in ten Hag or Rangnick, two coaches who have had success in other European leagues, this could convince players that Tottenham can start to move back in the right direction. These players may then want to stay and work with the new manager.

The squad need to know the long-term plan for the club, and how things are going to be turned around after a disappointing campaign. Until a manager is in place, this isn't possible.

