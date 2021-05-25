Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle have formed a surprising alliance on RAW in recent weeks.

The two WWE Superstars don't exactly scream 'tag team chemistry', but whoever decided to put them together backstage needs a serious raise.

Together, The Viper and The Original Bro are absolute gold - both inside the ring and during backstage segments.

In fact, they're so good as a duo, that they're unbeaten as a tag team since joining forces a few weeks back.

But on RAW this week, Riddle was left to go it alone as Orton took the week off. It's fair to say he held his own during a match with Xavier Woods, finishing it in incredible fashion.

After the pair traded crushing blows throughout the bout, Riddle finished things by channeling his inner Viper and connecting with a brilliant RKO to secure the pin.

Check out the clip below:

That's a pretty sweet RKO, well done Riddle.

Unsurprisingly Orton, who was watching from home, reacted to the move on social media.

"I’d say ‘nice form, but also don’t steal my sh*t’," he wrote.

Classic Randy. It's fair to say Riddle was hyped with his RKO, taking to RAW Talk to discuss that, and the future for R-K-Bro following the match.

You can watch the clip of his appearance below:

While chatting to R-Truth, Riddle got incredibly excited about the prospect of working with Orton, saying:

"The future between me and Randy, we're just going up, up and up! The sky's the limit... screw the sky. We're going to the moon baby, past Jupiter, Mars, whatever.

"We're going to the next galaxy over. WWE is the universe and I'm taking over the Universe. R-K-Bro are taking over."

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday night and Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News