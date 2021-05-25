Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE RAW saw the return of a former Women's Tag Team Champion to in-ring competition. Nikki Cross, who hasn't had a match on the Red Brand since February 1, faced off with RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a two-minute beat the clock match.

Before this, Cross featured as a lumberjack on last week's episode of the Red Brand in a bout between Damian Priest and John Morrison.

The Scottish Superstar had a good showing against Ripley, getting a near fall with a cross body off the top rope. She even survived the two minutes with Rhea, which the Australian was surprised about.

On the same night, The Nightmare's rival Charlotte Flair scored a win against former RAW Women's Champion Asuka. After this "The Queen" made her feelings known about Ripley in a post-match interview. She said:

"It's not even about being on my level, it's about what it takes to be the best. It's about what it takes to be on top.

"If you want to come antagonise me before my match and you haven't even prepared for yours, you might talk the talk, but you can't walk the walk!

"And until you've been in my shoes for the last six years, I don't want to hear anything out of your mouth. That's fact."

WWE have announced that Flair will have her chance to become a 13-time Women's Champion when she challenges Rhea for the RAW Women's Title at Hell in a Cell.

The Nightmare will look to secure a reign-defining win when she puts her RAW Women’s Title on the line against Flair. Ripley secured WrestleMania glory with a hard-fought win over Asuka, but Charlotte was incensed to not be included in the Show of Shows’ festivities and has targeted Rhea ever since.

Who will emerge from the mayhem of Hell in a Cell as RAW Women’s Champion?

Don’t miss the title clash on Sunday, June 20 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

