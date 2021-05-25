Daniel Dubois insists he will bounce back stronger than ever before as he bids to get his career back on track in 2021.

Dubois (15-1, 14 KO's) has not fought since November after being stopped in the tenth round by Joe Joyce, although he was actually up on the cards at the time of the stoppage.

But Dubois, 23, is now preparing for his comeback fight against Bogdan Dinu at the Telford International Centre on June 5 after rediscovering his passion for boxing.

"You know it took a few weeks actually, I must be honest," he said (via BoxingScene). "Just to reflect, look back and slow everything down again, to pick up the pieces and start putting them back into place. I made decisions about the team, how we are going to move forward and what the next step is."

However, the former British and Commonwealth champion refused to sit around and wallow in his own self-pity, as he revealed he has been keeping himself busy in an effort to come to terms with his loss.

"I was doing a lot of things, picking up different sports like playing tennis and we’ve got a pool table at home, so I was doing a bit of that," he added.

"I needed to shake the feeling off that a loss brings. It is a down feeling and I needed to overcome it to come forward and see the light.

"The last time I lost was an amateur, it was a good few years ago, when I was 16, probably. When you are a pro and the whole world is getting to see your vulnerabilities, it is interesting, you know. It is a proper sport this boxing.

"You have to ride with it and now I am back again and ready to come back stronger. I’ve looked at it, examined it, now I am ready to push on again, iron out my mistakes and put it right."

1 of 20 Where was Muhammad Ali born? Kentucky Arizona Illinois Texas

Dubois also insists that it never crossed his mind to quit boxing during his fight to recover from the fractured eye socket he suffered in his stoppage defeat against Joyce.

He continued: "No, I was honestly too busy feeling bad to think about that. Once I collected myself and pulled myself together, not once did I have doubts over whether I would be coming back.

"Maybe it turned out right that I made the decision I did.

"There was a break from everything, but I am used to being in the gym. Usually after fights it is ‘who is next?’ but that slowed down a bit and now is the time to start again in life. I feel like I am starting my pro career again, as if I am an amateur just turning professional.

"That for me is great – a fresh start. There is no better feeling than the beginning."

Read more: Isaac Lowe opens up about his friendship with Tyson Fury as he fires warning to Jordan Gill

News Now - Sport News