Fury vs Wilder 3: How To Buy Tickets

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury looks set to face Deontay Wilder in what will complete an iconic trilogy.

After an eventful first two bouts, the two brute forces will be locking horns once more, despite looking like this rivalry may have been put to bed once and for all.

Both Fury and Wilder have been rivals since the early 2010s - where they were still building their respective foundations for their rapidly growing legacies in the sport.

During their first encounter, the Gypsy King travelled to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA, to take the Bronze Bomber. Wilder inflicted what looked to be a sensational and spectacular 12th-round knockout. But somehow, Fury got up like the canvas to earn himself a controversial draw - in which some argue that he should have won the fight.

No matter, as the two fighters faced off a year later at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where Fury would be the victor after Wilder’s corner threw the towel in midway through the seventh round.

As a result, Fury is now the WBC, Lineal and The Ring heavyweight champion and still undefeated in his professional career. A statistic that very few fighters across all weight divisions can still boast.

Many fight fans believed that this was the ideal result that would lead off to the bout that everyone wanted to see, with Fury taking on fellow countryman Anthony Joshua.

After the fight looked set to be announced, the Court of Arbitration in the USA ruled that Wilder is entitled to a rematch, with Joshua having to face mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

Nevertheless, Wilder and Fury will be getting it on again in what would be one of boxing’s most iconic trilogies, in line with Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier who also fought three times.

Where can I buy tickets?

Information regarding tickets is not yet known, as a venue and a date for the bout has yet to be confirmed.

Most likely, we expect the fight to take place in the United States

