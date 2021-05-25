It took legal intervention to make it happen, but Deontay Wilder will finally get a third opportunity to try and knock out Tyson Fury when the two rivals square off on July 24 in Las Vegas.

The pair have previously shared the ring on a couple of occasions - both times for the WBC heavyweight championship.

First, Wilder and Fury fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018. In that bout, 'The Bronze Bomber' floored Fury twice.

The second of those knockdowns was particularly heavy, with 'The Gypsy King' miraculously making it back to his feet after a brutal right-left combination from the American in the 12th round.

Somehow, Fury survived. Wilder could not secure the knockout he had predicted before the fight. With the judges unable to split them on the scorecards, a rematch was always destined to happen.

Once again, before their second bout last February, Wilder confidently guaranteed that he would finish Fury. However, as it turned out, the Alabama native barely landed a meaningful punch in the fight.

Fury put on a masterclass on the night, walking Wilder down at every opportunity. The Brit put his opponent down twice, before Wilder's corner stopped the fight in the seventh round.

The defeat saw the 35-year-old knockout artist surrender his WBC heavyweight crown. While Wilder wants his belt back when he meets Fury this summer, there must also be a part of him that wants to do it via stoppage.

In preparation for his trilogy bout with Fury, Wilder has recruited a new head trainer. Former heavyweight contender Malik Scott is the man Wilder has entrusted to help bring him back to the top of the heavyweight division.

Footage shared on Twitter by talkSPORT's Michael Benson shows Scott working the pads with Wilder - and it is fair to say that Deontay still looks to have plenty of heat behind his celebrated right hand.

The short clip shows Wilder landing a few big shots on the pads and the sound they make is pretty impressive. Each punch unleashed with the right sounds like a bullet coming out of a chamber.

Of Wilder's 42 professional wins, only one of those bouts has ever gone to a decision. The American is one of the most fearsome punchers in the history of heavyweight boxing. His highlight reel of finishes will go down in legend - and many of those have been secured with his deadly right hand.

If he can land cleanly of Fury later this year, the whole course of the heavyweight division could be altered with a single punch.

