Super Smash Bros Ultimate has an abundance of characters to use and we have made this Tier List to help you decide who to play as.

The game has been highly successful since its release in 2018 and it is no surprise as it is part of a highly successful franchise.

Available only on the Nintendo Switch, the game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd. and published by Nintendo has followed former games like the first Super Smash Bros, which was released all the way back in 1999.

The fighting game is unique and enjoyable for all to play, and it will be intriguing to see if it will be on the Nintendo Switch Pro, which could be coming later this year or early next year.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tier List 2021

Another reason why the game is very fun to play is because they have characters that you can play as that span across a bunch of gaming classics, like characters from Mario, Snake and Zelda. Here is the tier list to help you decide who you want to play as in the game.

Best: Lucina, Peach, Daisy, Pikachu, Pichu, R.O.B, Hero, Chrom, Ridley, Inkling, Olimar, Ryu, Young Link, Toon Link, Wii Fit Trainer, Falco, King K.Rool, Lucario, Joker

Strong: Roy, Marth, Mega Man, Yoshi, Mewtwo, Fox, Cloud, Bayonetta, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Isabelle, Villager, Ken, Link, Simon, Richter, Shulk, Corrin, Lucas, Robin, Incineroar, Terry, Ike, Snake, Ness, Sephiroth, Pyra / Mythra, Dark Samus

Good: Pit, Dark Pit, Samus, Wolf, Palutena, Pokemon Trainer, Rosalina and Luma, Sonic, Zero Suit Samus, Zelda, Greninja, Mr Game and Watch, Mii Brawler, Mii Gunner, Mii Swordfighter, Wario, Jigglypuff, King Dedede, Steve, Byleth, Bowser Jr, Kirby

Average: Banjo, Diddy Kong, Duck Hunt Duo, Ice Climbers, Mario, Luigi, Dr. Mario, Meta Knight, Pac-Man, Piranha Plant, Sheik,, Min Min

Weak: Ganondorf, Little Mac, Captain Falcon

Make sure you check out the game as soon as possible and test out these characters yourself to see who you feel best playing as.

