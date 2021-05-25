Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished the 2020/21 campaign as the top goal scorer in Serie A after bagging 29 goals in 33 appearances for Juventus.

The Portugal international is showing little sign of letting up at 36 years of age and continues to operate on a level with the best players in world football.

His longevity has altered perspectives on what's possible in the game and vindicated the Old Lady's decision to part with £99.2m to secure his signature, a move that was criticised by many at the time.

But, despite Ronaldo's incredible season and otherworldly athletic potential, it's impossible to ignore his age. Time isn't on his side and he'll want to squeeze every last opportunity out of his career.

So, as we enter the summer transfer window, it's only natural that Ronaldo will be weighing up his options.

His contract is due to expire in June 2022, which means the upcoming window is Juve's final opportunity to attract a fee for his services before they run the risk of losing him for nothing.

Perhaps, then, there is reason to suggest that the Real Madrid and Man United icon will be on the move this summer.

A report from Spanish media outlet AS last Friday suggested that Ronaldo is seriously considering a return to Old Trafford, and his latest Instagram post has only added fuel to the fire.

Following the season's conclusion, Ronaldo posted a detailed message to his followers reflecting on the season and where his personal achievements sit within that.

"The life and career of any top player are made of ups and downs," said Ronaldo.

"Year after year, we face fantastic teams, with extraordinary players and ambitious goals, so we always have to give our best to keep ourselves at excellence levels.

"This year we couldn’t win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well deserved title. However, I have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms. The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Serie A Top Scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win.

"With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and a very own football culture.

"I’ve already said that I don’t chase records, records chase me. For those who don't understand what I mean by this, it’s very simple: football is a collective game, but it is through individual overcoming that we help our teams achieve their goals. It is always looking for more and more on the field, working more and more off the field, that records eventually emerge and collective titles become inevitable, some being the natural consequence of the other.

"So, I'm very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Best Player in England, Spain and Italy; Best Scorer in England, Spain and Italy; Over 100 goals for a club in England, Spain and Italy. Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I’ve left my mark in the countries where I’ve played, and that I gave joy to the fans of the clubs I represented. This is what I work for, this is what moves me and this is what I’ll always keep chasing for until the last day.

"Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey! We stand together!"

If we're reading between the lines, there is a suggestion from Ronaldo that he's achieved what he set out for in Italy. He also alludes to his perennial desire to topple records and claim individual accolades, and the overall tone of his message has left many fans wondering whether he'll stay at he club.

Indeed, many fans believe that the post symbolises Ronaldo's desire to leave the club, and they took to Twitter to suggest he's on his way out of the Allianz Stadium.

Here's what they had to say:

Is this the last we've seen of Ronaldo in a Juventus shirt?

We're sure there's plenty of United fans out there who are hoping he's played his last game in Serie A.

