Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: What will it be called?

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 is on its way and many players will be wondering what the fresh season will be called.

The game has been highly enjoyed by gamers and the first three seasons of the popular mobile shooter spanned from the future to apocalyptic settings, and modern-day battlefields.

Season 4 will see fans travel back to Western times, and there is a lot of new content and updates coming when it finally launches.

It is an exciting season and with so many changes, it will feel like a new game for the COD community.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Release Date, Name, Patch Notes, Battle Pass, Beta

What is the name for Call of Duty Mobile Season 4?

The name for the newest Season has already been revealed and players will be happy to hear it is called ‘Spurned and Burned’. The theme has already been revealed as well as the game will be going to the Wild West.

This is exciting for fans of the game as they will have not seen this theme before with Call of Duty Mobile being in futuristic and modern times in past seasons.

Along with the name change and new theme, there will be a lot of wholesale changes to maps, guns, and game modes as well as a whole bunch of fresh content for players to get their hands on.

Gamers do not have long to wait at all as all this new content will be available for gamers from Thursday, May 27.

Keep up to date with all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News