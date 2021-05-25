The 2020/21 Premier League season is over after what has been a whirlwind campaign.

Due to a delayed start, it feels like we've had Premier League football to watch every day for the last eight months.

Not that we're complaining about having loads of Premier League football to watch.

It was certainly a strange season with the congested fixture schedule and the lack of fans inside stadiums.

However, one thing remained from the previous campaign - the use of VAR.

And yet again, the interference of technology threatened to turn the beautiful game into a laughing stock. Disallowed goals due to stray arms, dodgy penalty being given, stonewall penalties not being given, red cards being rescinded despite VAR spending minutes analysing it.

As you probably know by know, we hate VAR here at GIVEMESPORT.

That's why we regularly update our VAR table throughout the season to determine how it would look without the use of it.

And after the conclusion of the season, we've analysed the incidents and worked out how the Premier League table would have looked without VAR.

Take a look:

HOW THE FINAL TABLE WOULD LOOK WITHOUT VAR

So despite all the controversy, the final Premier League without VAR isn't actually too different to the real table.

Perhaps the old adage of 'it all evens itself out over the course of a season' is true after all.

The top four remain the same with very few point alterations. However, Spurs and Arsenal would qualify for the Europa League at the expense of Leicester and West Ham, who finish seventh and ninth respectively. Leicester would have to make do with a place in the Europa Conference League.

Leeds would actually finish above West Ham in eighth.

The biggest risers are Brighton, who would find themselves five points better off in 13th.

The bottom three would also stay the same - although West Brom would leapfrog Fulham into 18th not that it really matters.

So, it seems that VAR hasn't actually impacted the final table too greatly - although there is movement in the Europa League places.

We look forward to another season of VAR rubbish...

