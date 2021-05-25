Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Martin Brundle has labelled Max Verstappen the 'real deal' and a 'genuine title contender' on the back of his lights-to-flag victory at Monte Carlo on Sunday afternoon.

The race at Monaco at the weekend perhaps wasn't the most entertaining Formula 1 Grand Prix we've ever seen but there were still some interesting storylines, with the title race taking a big swing in Verstappen and Red Bull's favour.

Of course, there's still a tonne of races to be completed this year and Mercedes will be eager to bounce back from their woes over the weekend but it does look as though the title tussle will head to and fro between circuits that favour one or the other team.

It was, of course, a big opportunity for Max given his second on the grid became first after Charles Leclerc's issues and the fact that Lewis Hamilton was starting a few rows back but the maturity that he showed in taking full advantage impressed Brundle greatly.

Writing in his regular post-weekend Sky Sports column, the former F1 driver said:

''It was a mature and composed drive to an easy victory for the Dutchman, he's the real deal now in that he takes risks when the rewards are high and crucial, but he otherwise plays the percentage game.

"He was livid when Leclerc's crash denied him of what he felt was a genuine pole position lap but, by Sunday, he was serene. No 'win it or bin it' from today's Verstappen, which means he's a genuine title contender.''

Certainly, there may have been a time where Max would have either pushed too hard given the opportunity that was in front of him and thrown it in the wall or he could have had a coming together with Valtteri Bottas but once he led the field through Saint Devote for the first time of the 78-lap Grand Prix, there wasn't really any looking back.

He now leads the Drivers' standings by four points but will surely know a wounded Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will be eager to respond as soon as they can.

